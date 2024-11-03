Get 30% off for 1 year

The combination of the mismanagement of large US cities and failed border policies has sent crime on the rise in recent years. Many people, especially residents of larger cities, have felt the impact of this crime, yet they have been fed the lie that the United States has been becoming safer under the DNC.

The FBI recently updated its crime data, which showed what everyone already knew. Crime rose significantly in 2022, and the data from 2023 is likely the same. The FBI deceived the public and may have also been dishonest about data from previous years.



It is very difficult to trust the FBI crime data now. The data from the FBI doesn’t include data from some of the largest and most dangerous cities in the country. Therefore, the actual situation is likely much worse than the reported 5% increase. To top this, many people have given up on reporting crimes due to the rising crime and defund the police programs.

The DNC’s solution to crime is to get the FBI to release fake data, and then spend 4 years bragging about it while the country turns into chaos. We need real data and real solutions to tackle the rising crime that has occurred due to the DNC.

FBI Understates Crime Data

A new article from Real Clear Investigations shows that the real crime data from 2022 was much higher than what the FBI initially reported. This is a very shocking realization, as this revision just came out towards the end of 2024.

Many people have been feeling the impact of rising crime in US cities. However, the FBI and other media sources have gaslighted the population with statistics about how crime is dropping and everything is wonderful.

There are many reasons to question some of the upcoming 2023 and 2024 data, and most importantly to question whether the FBI is even credible at this point. The new data is in favor of Trump’s longstanding claims that failed democratic policies have led to rising crimes in liberal-run cities. The DNC and FBI have failed to address these rising issues, and many parts of the population have felt these effects despite the long-term claims about crime dropping.

Political Manipulation and Convenient Timing

Was there a political element to all of this?



One of the main democratic talking points in the past few years has been about how crime has been decreasing. A recent statement from Biden this year noted that murders dropped by 17%, although this was data from an independent organization. How reliable are these numbers when the FBI can’t even get it right?

This development reeks of political corruption, as the FBI has a long-standing history of being against Donald Trump. For example, the FBI failed to verify the Hunter Biden laptop story before the last election, and they have also been withholding information about their involvement on January 6th. The FBI has often been dishonest in the past eight years, and the DNC almost always stands to benefit from this dishonesty.

By releasing erroneous data, the FBI has helped the DNC to dodge some of the main issues it has failed to resolve, namely the rising wave of crime in liberal cities and the crisis at our Southern border. Many people voted before or shortly after this information was released, so this appears to be another case of the FBI misleading the public for political purposes.



In the current political environment, everything is very polarizing and misleading, and it is hard to know the truth. American people should, at the very least, be able to trust that federal agencies are releasing accurate data, so they can use this data to make their own decisions about where to live or who to vote for.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Can we Trust the FBI?

The original data from the FBI for 2022, released in September 2023, originally showed that crime in the United States fell by 2.2%. Democrats used this point, as well as the fact that crime has fallen since the 1990s, as a puff point for their “success” in making US cities safer.

It is bizarre that they made these last-minute revisions, given that this is the first time they have done something like this in the past two decades. Carl Moody, a professor at the College of William & Mary, noted how these changes in 2021 and 2022 were very peculiar.

The updated numbers show that crime actually rose by 4.5% in 2022, and the numbers from 2023 could be concerning. It is very difficult to trust the FBI at this point. Imagine the DNC trying to brag about their success when criminal activity rose by nearly 5%. At the very least, it is difficult to trust them in terms of diligence and accuracy, but there is also likely another darker political element that makes it impossible to trust the FBI.

New Numbers and Other Issues to Consider

How much more is the FBI hiding, given its history of dishonesty and the fact that not all police departments report data to the FBI?

The new numbers show that there was a 3% decrease in crime last year, which is very hard to believe. The FBI also spent a lot of time addressing hate crimes and providing a data update for this, which showed that it was nearly unchanged. This obtuse focus on hate crime, at a time when violent crime is rising in the United States, also shows how their priorities are questionable.

Another reason that it is very hard to trust these numbers is that not all of the local police departments have been reporting information to the FBI. This fact presents the opportunity for cherry-picking or incomplete reporting, which can make data unreliable. Data shows that police departments in major, violent cities like New York and Los Angeles were not reporting data. These are some of the most dangerous cities in the country.

Finally, there are many cases where violent crimes occur but nobody reports it to the police. According to Pew Research, only around 41.5% of violent crimes are reported. Staffing shortages in many cities have been making it difficult for police officers to timely respond to calls, which may also impact this data.

The reality is likely much worse, and these issues can continue to compound if the DNC continues to allow open borders and fails to make cities safer. In particular, we need to treat police officers with dignity so that we can attract successful police officers in some of the crime-ridden cities. Many police officers have been leaving bigger cities for smaller towns due to the poor treatment and rising crime. The DNC-fueled anti-police sentiment has to go if we are ever going to reduce crime.

Overhaul the FBI

The FBI needs to be overhauled to ensure that it can operate efficiently and that it does not operate in a politically corrupt manner. The combination of erroneous reporting and politically motivated attacks calls its honesty and competency into question. As Trump moves towards bringing in new cabinet members, many with libertarian principles, an individual like Rand Paul could be a good choice to help restore the FBI’s dignity.