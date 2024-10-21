The DNC has continued to use January 6th as ammo against Trump and Vance, even though it is clear that the FBI was engaged in suspicious activity on this day. New video footage shows that January 6th was not as bad as the media stated. Moreover, an analysis of the FBI’s activity shows that the agency could have done much more to prevent these events.

What is even more concerning is that it is apparent that some FBI agents, a number that the FBI refuses to confirm, were involved in covert operations during these protests. Four years have passed, and the FBI has failed to release any information to the public about the nature of these actions.



The FBI already impacted our last election by failing to verify the Hunter Biden laptop story, leading many people to assume that this story was Russian misinformation. Massie has been rigorously investigating the events of January the 6th, and recently called out the FBI for taking too long to release information to the public. This information should be released before the upcoming election, so that people can know the truth about January 6th when they vote.

Allegations were Exaggerated

To most sane observers, it is very clear that the January 6th critics have been exaggerating about how bad January 6th was, and using this event as a tool to undermine Trump’s reelection prospects. Donald Trump never used any language that incited or encouraged violence, and he even called some of the protestors to leave after things began to get out of hand.

Thomas Massie sat down with Tucker Carlson in 2023 and thanked him for releasing footage from January 6th, which showed how protestors behaved on this day.

“ You’ve exposed so many lies tonight with this tape. It changed my perception of what happened two years ago and I was there. The tapes of people milling peacefully about. My hat’s off to your producers for sitting over there and going through hours of this.”

This footage showed how the protestors during this event were not violent and disorderly. It contradicts the 2021 narrative that this event was dangerous and an assault on democracy. As it turns out, there is more data out there that is being withheld, as it could sway the election results in favor of Trump once people learn how manipulated the reports about January 6th were.

The FBI is Untrustworthy

Federal agencies almost let Trump get assassinated, raided his home, and falsely accused him of Russian collusion. What else are they hiding about January 6th?



The FBI has proven that it is untrustworthy and has a very strong political bias against Donald Trump. Based on its historical operating model, it is very difficult to give the FBI the benefit of the doubt here regarding January 6th. Information from the latest questioning shows that there were likely many FBI agents there on this day, although the FBI has been guarded about sharing the exact number of agents.



News from Leading Report and Fox News shows that there were likely covert operations taking place on January 6th.







Massie recently questioned the FBI to find out more details about the FBI’s involvement in the events that took place on January 6th. Massie noted that the FBI was supposed to conduct a review of this activity, but had still failed to do so after three and a half years. When Massie asked Attorney Garland how many FBI members there were on that day, he said he was not at liberty to share because the report was in draft form.

“ The reason to do these reports, I think, is so we don’t, if there were any mistakes, not make the same mistakes again. But we are just weeks away from the inauguration and we’re almost four years into this report.”

Garland stated that he believed the report would be released in the next couple of months, which seems like convenient timing. Any information confirming that the FBI was involved in January the 6th would have a massive impact on the elections. One appropriate benchmark to consider is the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was classified as Russian misinformation before the election, and then later verified after the election. This event had a significant impact on the election, in favor of Biden. Similarly, the delayed release of this FBI report will also likely lower Trump’s reelection potential.

Massie has helped to show the world that, once again, ideas that were dismissed as right-wing conspiracy theories turned out to be true.





Over the past three years, people have slowly been able to see that January 6th was not as terrible as the DNC and media made it out to be. However, the FBI’s involvement on this day seems very suspicious, as does their decision to not release this report before the election.

The DNC has used January 6th as ammo against Trump on many occasions, yet it turns out the FBI likely played a hidden and sinister role in DC on this day. Moreover, the FBI has also been criticized for having insufficient security, another factor that escalated the events of January 6th. The combination of the FBI’s failure to secure the area, coupled with the potential that it even instigated some of these events, does not bode well for the FBI’s integrity.

Implications Prior to the Elections

How much damage has occurred due to the country’s misunderstanding of January 6th?

Trump’s campaign has suffered a lot because of January 6th, as the media and the DNC have been attacking him nonstop and attempting to convince the American people that Trump is a threat to democracy. While Harris got a free pass on the economy, citing her middle-class upbringing, Trump and Vance had to both explain to the biased panel that this was not an attack on democracy.



This is not to mention that many of the protestors have to face serious consequences, even after the Supreme Court limited obstruction charges. Around 1,000 protestors were charged for their actions, and many are in jail. Their convictions should be overturned if we learn that the FBI was heavily involved in these events, and these political prisoners should not be left to wait in jail while the FBI spends four years preparing a simple report.

January 6th has been used as a tool by the DNC and media to claim that Trump is a threat to democracy, merely because some Trump protestors gathered in the capital to voice their concerns with the election results. Trump never called for violent or disruptive activity, and even called protestors to stand down when things began to get out of hand.

Thankfully, Trump has been able to navigate all of these false objections about January 6th, but this process would have been much easier if the FBI had clarified its involvement as early as possible, not after the 2024 election. The American public deserves to know the truth about January 6th.

Lies and Hypocrisy

There has been no shortage of hypocrisy from the DNC, which claims that Trump is a threat to democracy based on incomplete and manipulated data. And of course, many recall some of the ‘peaceful protests’ by DNC supporters, which destroyed many parts of Minneapolis and other cities in the United States. The double standard is astonishing.



Many who claim that Trump is a threat to democracy fail to acknowledge how Kamala was installed as a replacement for Biden. This process was not democratic.

But most importantly, it is hard for us to trust the FBI, as they have launched a plethora of witch hunts against former President Trump. They have shown that they have a clear agenda to take down Trump at all costs, and their failure to release this January 6th report indicates that their covert operations had nefarious intentions.

People deserve to know the truth about political events before they can make an informed decision when they vote. Yet agencies like the FBI label true events as Russian misinformation and fail to release crucial data before the elections. Agencies like the FBI should be held to a higher standard, and we should be examining whether the FBI is a threat to democracy for interfering in elections and withholding information from the public.