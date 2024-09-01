Immunity Destroyed?

Fauci was just released from a six-day stay in an unnamed hospital after testing positive for the West Nile Virus. Good thing he’s o.k. Most people who contract this virus are asymptomatic, but if Fauci’s been taking his own advice and getting all those COVID vaccines and boosters, he might have a compromised immune system.

This is a common, if not a pervasive side effect when taking COVID vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna. Vaccinated people are not only more likely to get COVID, but they’re also more likely to contract other viruses and bacterial infections since the vaccine essentially dysregulates their immune system.

How Immunity is Compromised with COVID Vaccines

As this video from a Japanese doctor and Ph.D. explains, the COVID vaccines contain elements that cause spike proteins. These are proteins on the surface of the virus that look like tiny spikes, thus the name. Our immune systems learn the spike protein shapes in order to go on the offensive against them. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines inject a portion of the virus into your body when you get the jab or booster. Your body then creates its own spike proteins to counteract the proteins in the virus. When these viruses flood your bloodstream, however, the normal process of inflammation goes into overdrive.

And the spike proteins in the virus cause the immune system to get “confused” as to what to attack and what to leave alone, so the virus can stay in your body causing havoc since it doesn’t belong there to begin with.

Spike proteins also cause a reactivation of the herpes virus which lies dormant in about 80% of the population, so know your body is more than likely trying to fight that virus along with the new one introduced. Your immune system becomes overtaxed, over-inflammed, and can’t work efficiently, thus you’re immune-compromised.

What’s more, as Dr. Malone has explained, after someone gets a COVID vaccine, their T-cells are suppressed. Why does this matter?

Without the big players in your immune system – T cells – also known own as T lymphocytes, every exposure to a virus can be deadly. T cells are so powerful they wipe out cancer cells and help other immune cells like B lymphocytes take out the body’s “trash” in the form of invading pathogens like viruses or foreign bacteria.

Was This the Plan All Along?

This all begs the question, with the new MonkeyPox vaccines already well under development, and the Deep State media already instilling scare campaigns to get people ready to be vaccinated yet again. If you’re already immune-compromised from taking COVID vaccines, and there’s yet another virus unleashed through Bill Gates crazy genetically modified mosquito releases, exposure to the West Nile virus, Monkey Pox, or whatever other bioweapon that the Deep State with collusion from the NIH, CDC, DOD, and FDA create, are you going to fare as well as if you never took the COVID vaccine at all? The data is saying no, you’re more at risk.

This is probably by design if the depopulation agenda outlined by the WHO and WEF are to be taken at face value.

For a greater understanding of the agenda here, the MonkeyPox vaccine includes major donors like Gavi, a vaccine alliance company funded by Pfizer, Moderna, BlackRock, Vanguard, and other Big Pharma big hitters.

How You Can Fight Fauci’s Evil Creation and Boost Your Immune System

So what can you do? You can start boosting your immunity, naturally. There are thousands of peer reviewed articles that tell you how to do this, but a few quick ways:

And of course, think twice about taking another immune-system-compromising vaccine, now that you are aware of the Deep State’s bigger agenda at play here. And oh yes, they want a bail-out for poisoning all of you. Rich. Isn’t it?