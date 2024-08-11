This psychopath wants a return to pandemic-era lockdowns and government control.

We cannot let that happen.

The controversial doctor who fearmongered during the Covid-19 drama is back at it again. This time, Dr. Eric Feigl Ding is unjustifiably sounding the alarm about bird flu. Similar to his act during Covid, Ding has taken to X to spread lies, half-truths and misinformation about bird flu.

Ding has Become the Nation’s Top Fear Mongerer

Surf the web over to Ding’s X page and you’ll find he is misstating facts and even completely making things up for online attention. Ding has gone to the extent of recording videos about bird flu and posting them to his X account.

The doctor’s angle is that any publicity is good publicity as an increase in follower count and online interaction raises his profile. A heightened profile makes it easier to cash checks from X and sell books.