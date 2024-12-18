For the past several years, medical freedom has been under attack across the United States. The most glaring example of this came to light when COVID vaccines were rolled out to the general public.

These shots arrived in a hurry and failed to undergo the traditional testing, review, and analysis that takes roughly five years to complete. Nevertheless, Americans were told not to worry, to roll up their sleeves, and blindly trust the experts. People who refused were threatened with not just loss of employment, but also denial of entry into stores, restaurants, and other public venues.

From the moment this tyranny emerged, brave conservative patriots stepped up to stop it. However, the fight continues, with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie helping to lead the charge towards medical freedom.

Rolling Back the COVID Vaccine Mandate For Foreign Aliens

On X, Massie revealed that he’s bringing forward a bill that would no longer require migrants seeking legal entry into America to show proof of COVID vaccination. As things currently stand today, aliens who don’t get the shot aren’t allowed even green cards, yet alone the opportunity to see legal citizenship in the United States.

The Kentucky congressman is encouraging legislators in both the House and the Senate to support his bill. This would roll back the unscientific mandate effective immediately and truly highlight America’s commitment to medical freedom.

From the very start, COVID vaccines failed to live up to their promises. These shots didn’t prevent the virus’ spread, nor did it contain symptoms. Countless people who underwent these immunizations - along with the subsequent booster shots - still became ill and passed the virus along to others.

All in all, COVID vaccines were a huge money maker for big pharma. Though, everyday Americans who received them have suffered dearly. In one of the most disturbing developments yet, it’s come to light that almost two million children who took COVID vaccinations have since contracted irreversible and potentially fatal heart defects.

Massie’s Bill Can Pass

Next month, the 119th Congress will officially commence, with Republicans holding majorities in both the Senate and the House. This paves the way for Massie’s legislation to pass both chambers with flying colors and then be signed into law by President Trump.

So long as any COVID vaccine mandate exists in this nation it proves a danger to all of us. We’ve seen the horrors of these unscientific mandates have horrific impacts on the military. As the Biden regime required service members to take these shots, many of these understandably refused and left the military. This then led to a reduction in recruitment numbers, with many people disillusioned by the government’s tyranny.

Removing the COVID vaccine mandate for foreign aliens would mark a critical victory for medical freedom. The success of Massie’s proposed legislation will likewise send a message to tyrants who are waiting in the wings, hoping to force even more untested, risky immunizations on the public.

Be Prepared For Leftist Obstruction

Despite Republicans set to control the next Congress, don’t count on radical Democrats to not put up a fight. At the height of COVID, left-wingers were the biggest proponents of vaccine mandates.

They were the ones working hand-in-hand with big pharma, shamelessly vilifying Americans who didn’t want to take these shots. Democrats also implemented rules to keep children out of schools unless their parents showed proof of COVID vaccination.

History has shown that the left will do anything to control, obstruct, and ultimately get their way. This means that Democrats may target conservative lawmakers who show signs of backing Massie’s bill. They can also be expected to run misinformation campaigns in the media and fearmonger about allowing legal immigrants into the country without COVID jabs.

Keep Holding the Line

No matter what the radical left tries in the years ahead, we the people have to remain committed to American values. This means standing with Massie in this current fight for medical freedom at all levels.

It also means calling your representatives and senators to make your voice heard. Every single conservative lawmaker should be backing Massie’s legislation. They should openly commit to voting in favor of it and refuse to bow down to left-wing attacks.

After the Kentucky congressman’s bill becomes law, there needs to be a thorough review of the medical tyranny that happened during and after 2020. Americans’ rights were violated, children suffered irreversible damage to their health, and yet no one has been made to truly answer for it.

Barring real and substantial consequences, it won’t be long before another version of COVID happens again. There will be some new virus that’s “dangerous” to the public and once again “requires” we the people to surrender our freedoms and liberties.

With Republicans leading the 119th Congress, they’ll have more than enough resources to conduct thorough investigations, require testimonies under oath, and then proceed accordingly.