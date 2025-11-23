While convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is dead, many of his conspirators are alive. Worse yet, they have yet to face the music for sexually abusing and trafficking countless victims.

For YEARS, there’s been a concerted, deep state effort to keep the Epstein files under wraps.

Why?

Well, the powers that be don’t want elite pedophiles exposed for their crimes. They don’t want we the people to know the truth, speak the truth, or demand justice.

At the epicenter of this is none other than Prince Andrew, a (now former) member of British Royalty.

For YEARS, Andrew palled around with Epstein.

He frequented Epstein’s disturbing island, took photographs with him, and paid money to sexually assault underage girls.

In 2025, it’s finally caught up to him.

As revealed by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on X, the chickens have come home to roost.

The Royal Family Shows Andrew the Door

For a while, Andrew was able to get away with his crimes and connections to Epstein.

So much so that the British Royal Family once paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a woman who credibly accused Andrew of assaulting her when she was 17, millions of dollars.

This goes beyond her word, though.

We’ve ALL seen the infamous photograph of an adult Andrew with his arm around a 17 year old Virginia as convicted pedophile Ghislaine Maxwell smiles in the background.

DISGUSTING.

Andrew thought he was untouchable. Now, he’s getting his reality check.

Get 30% off for 1 year