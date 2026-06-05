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Thomas Massie is having one hell of a week.

On Wednesday, the House passed the Iran War Powers Resolution that Massie cosponsored, when he and three other Republicans broke rank to join Democrats in passing it.

A Vote for the Constitution

Constitutionally, Congress is supposed to declare war, which has never happened with Iran - not that presidents or even members of Congress still pay attention to the Constitution anymore.

But the function of this if the law were followed would be to direct President Donald Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities since he does not have congressional approval.

Of course this made the president and neoconservative-tinged majority of the GOP angry, even though Massie’s position was to end precisely the kind of war Trump once vowed he would never start and would also end the U.S.’s current endless wars.

It’s a win for Massie regardless.

‘Betrayed the Party?’

Of course, Fox News tried to portray Massie and the other three Republicans as traitors to their party (after Massie this group included Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania).

Massie noted that he and the other Republicans’ duty is to the Constitution that they all swore an oath to when they entered Congress.

Not undying loyalty to the GOP no matter what.

Massie responded to Fox News, “Four of us respected the Constitution.”

Mad Mark

Of course in the upside down world of the neoconservatives, where what’s good is bad and vice versa…

Massie fighting for the Constitution was an affront to Mark Levin, who insisted the resolution was unconstitutional!

You can’t make this up.

Levin continued to insist it was unconstitutional in later posts:

The only problem with Levin’s follow up posts were that he never did explain why the Iran War Powers resolution passed by the House was unconstitutional.

This did not go unnoticed.

From the Mises Institute’s Bob Murphy:

Others also asked.

Crickets.

It appears what is constitutional to Mark Levin is simply whatever he likes, and what he doesn’t, is not.

And he certainly loves war.

Thomas Massie has another seven months in office representing the 4th District of Kentucky.

And representing and defending his country and its Constitution as much as he possibly can.

This week, he did.