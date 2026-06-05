Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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jo's avatar
jo
3h

The only real decision I thought a president could make was going to war. Now even that off the table. So president has no leading rule? The point must be just to get paid. Congress is all that. They put their grubby, greedy, CORRUPT hands in everything.

Gonna point out- Im also against upcoming wars.

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
3h

Mark Levin is such a Israel First Troll. He's like an angry Hitler with no power beyond an audience.

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