As predicted by most political pundits, the Trump-Musk marriage is coming to an end.

The two power players temporarily united to defeat the dastardly Dems. It didn’t take long for Trump and Musk to butt heads, primarily disagreeing on proposed budget spending.

Musk is now lambasting Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill as egregiously wasteful.

Massie Sides With Musk

Thomas Massie, an often-overlooked lawmaker from Kentucky, is echoing Musk’s sentiment on the spending bill. The Kentucky Representative is rarely highlighted by the legacy media as he challenges the mainstream narrative.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” - Musk

Massie agreed, going as far as requesting that Musk finance the campaigns of those willing to take on the Republicans who voted for the bill. Those challenges would occur in the next primary.

“I don’t primary my colleagues, but I feel pretty good about him doing it.” - Massie

Massie noted that a couple Republicans should “be spared” as they voted against the excessive spending. The Kentucky lawmaker also noted that Musk is also leading the push for term limits.

Musk’s unconventional ideas for government also include increasing the salaries of federal lawmakers. A salary bump would temper the temptation to accept bribes.

The Growing Divide in the GOP

The emerging split within the Republican party is symbolic of that occurring in the United States. The GOP’s division harkens back to the Tea Party political party spinoff in the mid-aughts.

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.” – Musk

Massie was quick to comment on Musk’s statement above. The Kentucky Representative indicated Musk misstated their shared aim.

If Massie gets his way, those who voted for the Big Beautiful Bill will be voted out in the November primaries.

Elon is Playing the Political Game

Of particular note is that Elon reportedly met with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) prior to the spending bill vote. Johnson indicates the two left on what he considered to be a positive note.

According to Johnson, he and Musk were texting one another. Then, merely one day later, Musk publicly denounced the bill.

It is possible that Musk used that 24-hour period to take a deeper dive into the small print of the proposed spending bill. There is also a chance that Musk forged a false alliance with Johnson to obtain information via a beltway inroad.

Perhaps most important is the fact that Musk and Massie are demonstrating irreverence for convention. If Musk were a federal lawmaker, he would have joined Massie as one of the three House GOP members to vote nay.

Massie is one of the few Republicans willing to clash with Trump in front of the cameras. Trump responded by threatening to endorse those who challenge Massie in the upcoming primary.

Taking on the Swamp Power Establishment

The future is the only thing that matters. That’s what politics is really all about.

We are engaged in a war for control of our kids and grandkids’ livelihoods.

We need more federal lawmakers to switch allegiances, siding with Musk and Massie instead of the entrenched power elite.

If enough lawmakers switch camps, we’ll gradually whittle down the nation’s absurdly large $37 trillion debt.

We owe it to future generations, including those who’ve paid into Social Security, to remain financially solvent as a collective. Even keeping the debt at its current level would constitute a minor victory.

If the swamp’s reckless spending continues, the fracture within the GOP might deepen to the point of a deep fissure.

Fast forward a couple years and we might see a Massie and Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) party emerge. The DOGE party would be a viable alternative to the GOP.