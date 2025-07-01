Elon Musk X

Get 75% off for 1 year

As President Trump and Republican leadership continue to try to push through the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that critics say will add trillions to the national debt, the world’s richest man is having his say.

Former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk, who left his post last month frustrated with Republicans’ inability to cut spending, has continually blasted the wastefulness of this bill and chastised the Republicans who voted for it.

Who he is now vowing to unseat in any of their upcoming elections.

And of course, at a worth of $342 billion, Musk has the means to do this.

Musk is Pissed and Massie Takes Notice

Musk shared on X Monday, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!”

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has not only vocally opposed this spending bill for the same basic reasons as Musk, he has become the de facto face for opposition, along with Rand Paul in the Senate.

Massie quickly noticed Musk’s post.

That’s when Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna addressed the elephant in the room.

Khanna wrote, “How about supporting Republican members like @MassieforKY who are standing up against the Bill and being threatened with their careers?”

As a Democrat, Khanna might oppose this bill for some reasons different from Massie, but his point stands.

Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash doubled down on that ask.

“Please support @RepThomasMassie” Amash wrote on X. “The establishment is working to primary him because he’s a genuine fiscal conservative and opposes the Big, Bloated Scam.”

That’s when Musk answered.

“I will,” Musk said.

‘I Will?’

Right now a Trump backed PAC “MAGA Kentucky” and Israeli advocacy group AIPAC are spending millions trying to hurt Massie in his home state.

In response, Massie had massive fundraising success last week from thousands of smaller donors.

Is this about to become a proxy war between Donald Trump and the majority of big spending Republicans that back this bill, and the fiscally conservative minority led by Thomas Massie and backed by Musk?

If we are to believe Elon Musk on Monday…

Yes.

Stay tuned.

Get 75% off for 1 year