In 2025, consequences of the federal government’s reckless spending are creeping in quickly. Budget deficits tend to contribute to the government borrowing more money, which leads to an erosion of Americans purchasing power.

Thomas Massie recognizes this risk, which is why he's garnering support from billionaires like Elon Musk.

In fact, Elon has recently shown a lot of support for firm believers in Liberty.

The US risks putting a burden on future generations if they don't deal with the deficit. The only way we can dig ourselves out is by seriously cutting spending.

This explains the latest warning from tech mogul Elon Musk. In late June, Musk explained that congressional members who do not follow their campaign promises to cut spending will be booted out of office.

Musk Isn’t Playing Games