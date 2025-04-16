The phenomenon of the “double life” is increasingly becoming the norm. A fissure is developing between one’s online self and that in the real world away from screens.

A similar “dual loyalty” split is occurring among those with citizenship in two nations.

Those with dual national citizenship are akin to those who spend an inordinate amount of time online. Both groups have hints of schizophrenia and tend to develop split personalities with competing allegiances.

It is high time that we engage in an open debate as to whether dual loyalty is even possible.

There is also room for debate in regard to whether such “split personalities” should be allowed to hold public office.

Can Dual Citizens be Trusted?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to trust people in the age of globalism. The internet and free trade have woven a complex interconnected social and economic web.

Thanks to the world wide web and globalism, you can connect with people from distant lands through a computer screen. Some globalist nomads go to the extent of establishing dual citizenship.

It is only fair to question where, exactly, the allegiance of those with dual citizenship lies.

Such individuals are more likely to be compromised by bad actors at home and abroad simply because they have an inherent conflict of interest.

Thomas Massie Wants Clarity on Dual Citizenship Politicians