With each passing day, more information about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s funding of gain-of-function research comes to light. Fauci used American taxpayer dollars to fund the diabolical research in none other than Wuhan, China.

Wuhan is ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic that forever changed the world.

Dr. Fauci is Finally Being Exposed

Though former President Biden preemptively pardoned Dr. Fauci, his crimes against humanity will never be forgiven or forgotten. Fauci oversaw the use of our taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research in China.

Fauci then lied to Congress about that research.

Both the Department of Energy and the FBI conducted extensive investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those government departments determined it is nearly 100% likely that the virus emanated from a lab in Wuhan.

Fauci gave the green light to conduct harmful gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

Congress Wants Answers

Dr. Fauci should be called to the beltway to testify before Congress. Though there is no guarantee Fauci will tell the truth before the nation’s lawmakers, his insight and words are significant. Such testimony would likely reveal Fauci authorized funding and ongoing support for the research that spawned COVID-19.

The pandemic virus, also referred to as SARS-CoV-2, is distinct among betacoronaviruses in that it is characterized by its furin cleavage site. This unique quality improves the virus’s potential for human infection and subsequent rapid spreading between individuals.

Rewind to 2018 and scientists funded by Dr. Fauci suggested implementing such a unique cleavage site to the betacoronavirus. The implementation was made at the Wuhan, China laboratory.

The research itself was diabolical. The fact that the Wuhan lab lacked sufficient standards for biosafety makes Fauci’s decision all the worse.

Fauci is a Traitor to America

Future historians will likely view Dr. Anthony Fauci as a treasonous traitor. Fauci’s funding and oversight of gain-of-function research in authoritarian China brought the world to its knees. It took less than one year for SARS-CoV-2 resulting from Fauci’s Wuhan-based research to make its way into the public domain.

Though Fauci and other government puppets suggested the virus originated at a Chinese animal market, no such link has been proven.

Rather, all evidence points toward Fauci’s friends in the Wuhan virus research laboratory being responsible for the outbreak.