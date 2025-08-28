The recent attacks on Thomas Massie are a classic example of what happens to anyone who attempts to take a stand against the elite war machine. The words of Eisenhower have long been forgotten by all of the spineless politicians occupying DC.

“We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought by the military industrial complex.”

Individuals like Massie, who are willing to sacrifice everything to honor the promises they made to get elected, are a massive threat to this military-industrial complex.

Massie has not backed down from his strong anti-war stance, as he knows our involvement in these conflicts will only cripple our economy and create more enemies abroad.

Any military escalation with Iran would be a disaster for the United States in terms of its national debt. This conflict would also create even more enemies in the Middle East. Massie's strong stance against this conflict makes him an American hero who is going to great lengths to protect our national security.



The elite war pigs are attempting to primary Massie, but this isn’t the first time he has dealt with these kinds of baseless attacks. Simply put, Kentuckians can see through this madness, and these political attacks will only strengthen Massie’s political career.





Massie’s Principled Stand Not Well Received by War-Mongering Elite



Massie is by far one of the most intellectually consistent politicians in DC, who has been fighting for economic liberty for the American population. His principled stands against our country’s soaring debt and war-mongering policies are extremely admirable, yet these are the exact characteristics that have caused the uniparty to launch an attack on him.



Massie has stepped into the line of fire for his anti-war views recently, to the point where the elite want him out of office.

This Super PAC has been pouring millions of dollars into ads to attempt to boot Massie out of office. This plan was not well thought out, as it will arguably provide more fuel for Massie’s political career.

It should come as no surprise that many of these people have questionable backgrounds, with connections to individuals like Soros and Epstein.