Federal agencies and tech companies put the American public to the test in the 2020s, and sadly we miserably failed this test.

Tech companies have established the precedent that it is acceptable to collude with federal agencies to suppress the truth and to push false narratives under the guise of public health. Many heroic people did try to resist, but in the end, many people lost their basic constitutional guaranteed rights.

The window of opportunity to fight back will close soon, and luckily Donald Trump plans to fight back to reclaim free speech during his first hour in office. Tech companies and federal agencies have spent years colluding, but there is still hope of condemning these actions and restoring free speech in the United States.

Massie Praises Trump’s New Bill Proposal

Many Republican and libertarian politicians have been pushing hard to fight against the collusion of federal agencies and tech companies, as these entities have destroyed free speech in the past few years. However, many of these efforts fell on deaf ears, as the DNC has thrived on attacking free speech to preserve its power in the government.

However, things may become brighter in the coming years. Massie recently praised Trump’s new initiative to help reclaim free speech in the United States.

Trump’s new proposed bill would cut needless government spending on programs that attack the First Amendment. It will also hold agencies and tech companies accountable for attacking First Amendment rights. These actions are crucial in helping American citizens reclaim their basic constitutional guaranteed rights.

They Stole our Free Speech

Trump made a very important distinction when he announced his new plan. He noted that he was fighting to reclaim free speech, not to improve it, as the deep state has already stripped the country of its right to free speech.

Twitter’s previous CEO banned a sitting president, who is about to serve his second term, which shows how much power these tech companies and federal agencies can have when they collude. These organizations also colluded to censor valid public health concerns and to meddle in the elections by censoring relevant concerns made about the Biden crime family. These events have become so common that part of the population has been conditioned to think that these activities are normal.

Trump’s new bill would put an end to all of this madness and ensure that Americans are no longer deceived or controlled by the government or tech companies.

“That’s why today I’m announcing my plan to shatter the left-wing censorship regime and to reclaim the right to free speech for all Americans. And reclaim is a very important word in this case because they’ve taken it away. In recent weeks, bombshell reports have confirmed that a sinister group of deep state bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people.”

The deep state has done a lot of damage to free speech in the United States. They have altered the course of the 2020 elections and implemented draconian public health measures, which have had terrible public health and economic consequences. The combined atrocities that the deep state has committed in the past four years have been horrific, and sadly these events have been normalized for many people.

Trump will be able to ban federal agencies from colluding with tech companies. Moreover, he will ensure that federal funding is not used for these activities, which could be one of many steps taken under DOGE to cut government waste. These steps will help us reclaim free speech and ensure that the government does not prevent the spread of information that holds it accountable.

Massie’s Efforts are Commendable: Trump Can Help Put This into Action

Massie has been a champion of free speech within the US government and should be able to persuade Republican government members to fight for free speech. Massie also previously proposed a new bill that would prohibit the federal funding of disinformation research grants.

We are positioned to move forward to prevent these illegal activities, but it is also crucial to identify past misdeeds. Trump has also been speaking heavily about how agencies and tech companies should not attempt to destroy evidence to dodge accountability. There are clear laws against these activities, so agencies could find themselves in hot water if they attempt to do this.

The potential charges against these agencies seem to be endless. Some of the top charges that companies or agencies could face include antitrust violations, election interference, and other charges.

Some of the federal agencies that have colluded with tech companies are extremely corrupt, as their staff possess conflicts of interest and they have been free to abuse their authority. Trump announced that he would create a 7-year call-off period, which would temporarily prohibit CIA, DNI, and DHS employees from taking a job at a company possessing vast quantities of user data. Moreover, Trump also noted that he would require federal agencies to get a court order before they were able to take information down from social media websites or other websites.

Other Measures to Take Back Free Speech

Trump has also been discussing how tech companies have been protected by Section 230 regulations. Section 230 has helped shield tech and social media companies from legal liability, which has resulted in tech companies abusing their power and failing to be accountable. Trump has pointed out the hypocrisy of these social media websites, which needlessly censor lawful content while failing to deal with crucial issues like child exploitation.

“ We should require these platforms to increase their efforts to take down unlawful content such as child exploitation and promoting terrorism while dramatically curtailing their power to arbitrarily restrict lawful speech.”

Universities have also been a guilty party, as they have colluded with the government to push dangerous information and censor information that is critical of the government. In the future, universities that perform actions like these may lose federal research dollars, as well as access to federal student loans. Taxpayers should not have to fund universities like this that censor ideas and violate the Constitution.

Do or Die Moment

We are approaching a 1776 moment.





We are currently at a do-or-die moment in this country, as our government has gotten away with massive free speech violations over the past four years. This behavior is not normal, and most importantly, it is unconstitutional. Trump has voiced his commitment to fight back against this corruption from day one in office.





“ The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America and for the survival of Western civilization itself. When I am president, this whole rotten system of censorship and information control will be ripped out of the system at large. There won’t be anything left. By restoring free speech, we will begin to reclaim our democracy and save our nation. Thank you and God Bless America.”

This bill would help keep federal agencies and tech companies in check, ensuring that any activities related to speech do not violate the Constitution. If we don’t act immediately, free speech could become a relic of the past in the United States.