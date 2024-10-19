George Orwell’s famous book, 1984, centered on an anti-government protagonist named Winston Smith. Life in the United States is now imitating Orwell’s art.

Orwellian Democrats want to control citizens’ automobiles using a kill switch. We are all becoming Winston Smith. Thomas Massie is fighting back.

The Vehicle Kill Switch Everyone Should Know About

Though the legacy media hasn’t covered the story, the little-known truth is Democrats mandated a kill switch in all automobiles. In fact, Joe Biden even signed the proposed legislation into law.

Thomas Massie and other conservatives fought this horrible legislation.

While Massie recognizes the spirit of the proposed kill switch law is to combat drunk driving, it is an example of government overreach. The federal government is attempting to correct the drunk driving problem through a hyperbolic overreaction.

The reality might be they are using the excuse of drunk driving in order to control the population.