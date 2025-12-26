Why were the Capitol Police not looking for more pipe bombs?

The deep state has been hiding in plain sight.

For DECADES.

Deep state operatives live and breathe within federal agencies, judicial systems, and law enforcement. They’re EVERYWHERE you turn, plastered across the mainstream media.

Believe it or not, they’ve been working us.

ALL of us.

With too many cases to cite, one of the most egregious of all happened in the aftermath of the stolen 2020 election.

See, the powers that be ALWAYS expected Trump supporters to protest.

Because of that, they laid in wait, setting up a plan for America First patriots to be vilified, criminally charged, and imprisoned.

ALL without merit.

With President Trump back in office, he and his team are working harder than ever to uncover the truth.

What they’ve just unearthed is the stuff of NIGHTMARES.

The Pipe Bombs Were Planted by the Deep State

On X, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie laid bare the DEPRAVITY of this whole scheme.

See, the FBI, CIA, and even the Capitol Hill Police Department PLANNED to have pipe bombs at RNC and DNC headquarters.

Why? To undermine our Stop the Steal movement, while also painting Trump supporters as violent and dangerous.

THAT is how the powers that be achieved retribution against patriotic Americans who love our country.

What role did each of these intelligence agencies play?