From the moment the COVID vaccines rolled out, Americans knew that something wasn’t right. These shots were brought to market far too quickly and didn’t undergo the necessary testing to ensure their safety and efficiency. Nevertheless, the “experts” insisted COVID immunizations were all good and demonized anyone who so much as asked questions.

It didn’t take time for skeptics to be proven right. For starters, these shots did not stop the spread of the virus, nor did they prevent individuals from exhibiting COVID symptoms as promised. To date, there are countless people who’ve been double, triple, and quadruple vaccinated; yet they still suffered COVID, passed the virus onto others, and were symptomatic in the process of it all.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the worst of what these rushed, dangerous shots have done. Breaking news now reveals that COVID vaccines bear direct responsibility for heart damage in children.

It’s Worse Than Any of Us Could Have Imagined

Last month, a preprint scientific study revealed that approximately two million children who received the aforementioned vaccinations now suffer from cases of pericarditis and myocarditis. Both of these heart defects are dangerous and can be lethal in many cases as well.

Immunization injuries of this kind are most connected to the Pfizer vaccine, which was one of the first brands released to the public. Unlike many other medical ailments, these heart defects in children are irreversible. That means even if the impacted young people don’t die from pericarditis or myocarditis, they’ll suffer adverse impacts for the rest of their lives.

Unsurprisingly, Pfizer has not been forced to face any real accountability for this. As a matter of fact, vaccine makers in the United States are shielded from virtually any legal repercussions in the event that their shots cause harm. Sadly, this has created a situation where big pharma is driven by profit, rather than health.

At its core, big pharma does not care about vaccine-injured children, so long as they can keep raking in millions from rushed immunizations.

This Could Have Been Avoided

Contrary to all the fearmongering surrounding COVID, this virus did not pose lethal threats to the majority of the public. Scientific data has repeatedly shown that persons most at risk of adverse virus reactions were those of advanced age and/or with pre-existing health conditions.

Nevertheless, the medical establishment insisted on a one-size-fits-all vaccination, painting this as the only way to move past COVID. They didn’t do their due diligence with these shots, either. For context, vaccines have generally taken about five years to create, test, and analyze; yet COVID shots were released for public consumption in a matter of months.

As soon as these immunizations were brought to market, concerned citizens warned that they emerged too soon. People wisely realized that there could be adverse side effects. However, big pharma and their foot soldiers in the media demonized concerned Americans as “conspiracy theorists” and dismissed their warnings.

A Systematic Attack on Everyday Americans

It didn’t take long for anyone who questioned COVID shots to be labelled as “anti-vaxxers” who lacked regard for public health. Eventually, Americans were told they wouldn’t be granted entry into stores, restaurants, or other public venues without proof of vaccination.

Not long after this, employers were pressured to fire workers who didn’t immediately roll up their sleeves for COVID immunization. Children, of course, were barred from returning back to schools unless their parents produced an up-to-date vaccine certificate.

The heart defects that children are now suffering could have easily been avoided. Had the medical establishment taken real time to produce, test, and study these shots before bringing them to market, millions of innocent children would have been spared from lifelong cases of pericarditis and myocarditis.

Don’t Underestimate The Booster Shots

While scientists discovered that Pfizer COVID vaccines led to child heart defects, there are still many unanswered questions about the booster shots. Like their original counterparts, COVID boosters were rolled out less than one year after Americans received their first vaccination against this virus.

Again, concerned citizens pointed out that it wasn’t healthy for people to receive boosters in such a short time period. It’s also very likely that the short succession of one, two, three, and in certain cases, even four boosters led to adverse reactions.

Just as the scientific community is coming out with information about Pfizer COVID shots, they need to conduct subsequent studies into boosters. Americans were told to trust these follow-up immunizations. The public was assured that boosters would only make the original COVID vaccines more effective and protect them from the virus.

Like their predecessors, these follow up shots underwent little to no real analysis before being publicly distributed. Many people took COVID booster shots in fear of losing their jobs, homes, and education for their children.

As more information comes to light, it’s clear that every single person who didn’t trust COVID vaccines were 100% right in their suspicions. Sadly, it may take years before we fully uncover just how much harm these rushed, ineffective shots caused.