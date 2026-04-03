Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
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Politically, there's things I do and don't like about Massie. But this country, and especially congress, needs more people who can tell the difference between science and myth. I used to teach science, my father was an electrical engineer, and I've done most of the work on my own house. I know when someone is faking their knowledge of science and engineering (such as Al Gore). Thomas Massie is the real deal.

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Charles W Hawk's avatar
Charles W Hawk
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See utube video OVERVIEW OF AMERICA. YOU will understand why TOM M. voets like he does. Also watch vido DOLLARS AND SENCE BY Jack Mc mamus.

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