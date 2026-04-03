Imagine a sitting U.S. Congressman, MIT trained engineer, cattle farmer goes to Georgia to purchase a junk Tesla vehicle.

Then he takes the junk battery pack, disassembles it and wires the batteries directly into his house.

Not because he had to, but because he could.

Because this is what true independence looks like when you really believe in it versus just talking about it on cable TV.

This is Thomas Massie. While the rest of the politicians in Washington debate which amount of your money should go towards foreign wars and green energy mandates for everyone else, Massie has quietly lived the answer to these questions as a resident of a 1,500-acre farm in the Appalachian Hills of Kentucky.

His home runs on solar panels he designed and built himself. The battery bank is a salvaged Tesla model S battery pack he retrofitted himself and monitors using C code written on a raspberry pi computer. His family built the timber-framed house from trees harvested from the land he owns. If the power grid went down today, Massie wouldn’t even know it happened. We’d be in deep trouble if it did.

And that’s the big difference.

Washington has spent billions over the past decade attempting to make the idea of energy independence complicated. Subscribers will find out precisely why Washington spends those billions fighting against self-reliance practiced daily by Congressman Massie.

One thing that gets totally ignored in mainstream reporting on Congressman Massie is that his solar set-up is NOT just some “I care about the environment” virtue signaling roof top panel purchased with a government subsidy check.

Massie used NO tax credits to subsidize his solar setup; nor were there ANY federal mandates that forced him into making such decisions. He chose to install solar because he’s a Libertarian that took a good look at the electrical grid and saw that it was owned by monopolistic utilities.

Therefore he said to himself, I don’t want anything to do with this arrangement.

His quote, “When you go off-the-grid, you have more options as to where to build your house. When there is no way to build a new house due to a lack of access to public utilities, now you can.”

That’s very different than what Washington calls green energy – i.e., Washington says green energy means subsidies, regulations and government control. Massie says it means freedom from all three.

It’s ironic that the self-proclaimed “Greenest Member of Congress” is also one of the most anti-regulatory Members of Congress. That whole narrative is blown wide open by Congressman Massie alone.

If you haven’t watched the documentary “Off the Grid with Thomas Massie,” available through Amazon Prime Video, then watch it. It won the Audience Choice Award at the Anthem Film Festival and showcases the type of “can-do,” “leave me alone” spirit that built America prior to Washington deciding to control each and every kilowatt we produce.

Now here’s the practical question this raises for average American citizens facing increasing utility bills and decreasing grid reliability. What are you doing about it?

Portable solar has come down significantly in cost and gone up significantly in performance. An efficient portable solar panel can charge your electronic devices, operate small appliances and begin to help create your own level of energy independence — without having to put in a $50k complete home installation. Massie didn’t build his system overnight either.

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He began somewhere. The point is beginning.

The folks running the energy grid, elites in Washington D.C., are relying upon you believing that becoming independent is too complex, too costly or too far out to worry about. That’s what Congressman Massie’s 1500 acre farm in Kentucky represents as a counterargument.

At the same time in Washington, the Congress that regulates every detail of how you heat your home, drive your automobile and power your appliances cannot pass a budget without taking on another trillion in debt. They have made you dependent on systems they control. That was never an accident.

Massie votes no. On almost every vote. He voted no on all the spending bills. He voted no on all the foreign aid packages. He voted no on all the mandates. And he went back to his farm that does not require the permission of Washington D.C. to turn on its lights.

There is a lesson in that. Regardless whether Washington likes it or not.

How would you have to begin creating your own version of energy independence?

Post it below in comments.

Follow Massie’s Example…

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