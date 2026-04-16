You don’t need a permit to be free. Congressman tom massie said just that in a congressional hearing recently. Congressman massie is not asking for favor. He is demanding passage of the National Constitutional Carry Act and returning to the Founders intent which was never to give up.

If you’re tired of politicians treating your god given rights like options rather than privileges, our paid subscribers get access to the complete legislative timeline, court precedents cited by congressman Massie and the actual barriers that remain to stop him. What follows in this battle may end up defining self defense throughout America.

And, Congressman Massie thoroughly eliminated the usual arguments presented by gun control advocates leaving them no place to run.

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