"Why don’t we rescind the Congressional subpoena for Steve Bannon and officially repudiate the J6 committee by a vote of Congress?" - Thomas Massie

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie has released a 5-page resolution in an attempt to rescind Steve Bannon’s subpoena. Bannon, an official in former President Trump's cabinet, was subpoenaed last June.

The purpose of the subpoena was to uncover more information about overturning the 2020 election. A legal battle between Bannon and the January 6 House select committee ensued.

Though Bannon was convicted on several contempt of Congress counts for failing to comply, he is still a free man. Bannon's four-month prison sentence is scheduled to commence on the first of July.

Bannon’s Darkest Hour Approaches

If Massie’s resolution is successful, the aforementioned January 6 committee will be declared illegitimate. However, time is of the essence.

We are less than two weeks away from the start of Bannon’s scheduled prison sentence. The hope is that Speaker Johnson will expedite the resolution, bringing it to the floor for an immediate vote.

Massie even directly tweeted at Speaker Johnson, requesting that Bannon’s Congressional subpoena be rescinded. The Kentucky Congressman also requested that Congress repudiate the January 6 Committee.

The Ball is in Speaker Johnon’s Court

To say Johnson has been a disappointment would be an understatement. The new Speaker gave the green light for the federal government to expand spying on hardworking Americans. Moreover, Johnson hasn’t spoken out in support of Bannon to the same degree as other conservatives.

Johnson probably won’t rescind Bannon’s Congressional subpoena unless there is an outcry from the American public. Conservatives and centrists alike are encouraged to reach out to Johnson and other Congressional representatives. Voice your opinion on Bannon’s upcoming punishment and you’ll help build momentum toward a just outcome.

The public is also encouraged to make Johnson aware of its legitimate gripe with the January 6 committee. Launched by none other than Nancy Pelosi, the J6 committee is an illegitimate witch hunt.

It is up to the House to thwart all actions taken by the committee. Moreover, Massie and fellow conservatives are calling for all January 6 committee members to be held accountable for treason. The J6 committee members are nothing short of modern day Benedict Arnolds.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Her Two Cents

You know things are getting contentious when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters the fray. Green has officially given her take on the matter, backing Massie’s plan. Though the odds are against the rescission of Bannon’s subpoena, Green deserves credit for her political valor.

Historians of the future will view Massie and Green as genuine profiles of courage. Both are speaking the truth to the entrenched Beltway power elite after Bannon’s string of legal defeats.

Moreover, Green also vocalized her support to rescind Peter Navarro’s subpoena. Navarro, the former Assistant to President Trump, is a patriot in every sense of the word. Navarro shaped Trump’s trade, fiscal, and monetary policies with a patriotic nationalist flair.

The Clock is Ticking…

Time will tell if the Republican-led House defeats the arguably treasonous acts of the January 6 committee. It is up to House Republicans to unite in favor of Bannon and Navarro. The public also must voice their displeasure with Bannon’s subpoena.

If you haven’t yet reached out to your Congressional representative, now is the time to do so. Let it be known that Bannon should remain a free man. If enough Americans speak out in unison, it is possible that the House will respond in kind.

Ideally, House members would convince Speaker Johnson to rescind the subpoena in the next 10 days. Such a refutation has the potential to wipe Bannon’s slate clean.

Looking Beyond Bannon’s January 6 Subpoena

The next hurdle for Bannon is his New York City trial scheduled for September. The legal battle centers on his supposed nefarious role in the We Build the Wall endeavor.

We Build the Wall is a non-profit launched by Brian Kolfage, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bannon teamed with Kolfage to raise money to construct a wall on the southern border. Formed in 2018 to raise a billion dollars for wall construction, the organization raised $25 million.

Thousands of patriots donated to the effort to protect our porous border. Bannon is accused of defrauding those donors, albeit without sufficient evidence.