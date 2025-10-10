On January 6, 2021, American patriots who love President Trump exercised our constitutional right to protest a rigged election.

Unfortunately…the fix was always in.

As Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital, darker forces planned to frame them for a series of crimes.

The deep state NEVER expected patriots to push back against 2020 election fraud or openly acknowledge foul play occurred.

Because of this, countless Trump supporters were persecuted and unfairly imprisoned. Many lost EVERYTHING.

Even after being pardoned by the president earlier this year, these folks had to rebuild their lives from the ground up.

It gets better, though!

For years, we all knew Trump supporters were never the violent, unhinged “Capitol invaders” that legacy media claimed.

Now, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie just confirmed a very telling truth: deep state agents were behind the chaos on January 6 all along.

More Deep State Operations Uncovered