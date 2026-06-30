Classy Thomas Massie

The Kentucky Congressman was highlighted in a slate of individuals including Dan Bilzerian.

The focus?

Reclaiming America’s national interests from foreign entanglements and unrestrained domestic spending. Paid subscribers may monitor all of the early signs of these developments.

The possibility comes at a point in time when voters are tired of candidates who say what they mean but still follow the same financial patterns after entering high-level elected positions.

Massie has built a record of standing up to the leadership of his own party on significant votes. Massie has consistently voted against large spending bills that increase the national debt without providing tangible benefits to working families.

His position on war powers has received particular attention, particularly when questions arise regarding potential U.S. action taken against Iran. Both positions illustrate a persistent concern with executive branch overreach rather than being merely partisan rhetoric.

Does Massie have enough support to progress to higher political ranks? Might he lead a third party to the Oval Office? We predict his chances below for subscribers.