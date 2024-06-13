For years on end, Democrats have been doing everything they can to bring illegal immigrants into the United States. From leaving the southern border wide open to letting catch-and-release go unchecked, leftists made clear where their priorities stand. Crime rates and other problems are surging as a result of this as Joe Biden and his cohorts ignore it.

Naturally, illegal immigration poses a danger to Americans on multiple fronts. When there’s no vetting of individuals coming across the southern border, just about anyone - including terrorists and other dangerous people - can waltz on over.

Under the Biden administration, the rates of unlawful border crossings have skyrocketed. Despite multiple calls from conservatives urging the president to intervene, he’s casually watched all this play out.

Congressional Democrats, in the meantime, are pulling out all the stops to make sure illegal immigrants remain in this country permanently.

Rolling Out the Red Carpet to Citizenship

On X, Elon Musk shared a concerning video of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for a “pass to citizenship” for migrants who unlawfully entered America. In the Democratic senator’s own words, his party thinks letting illegal immigrants become US citizens is the “only way” for this country to have a great future.

Massie reposted this on X:

Captioning this footage, Musk stated that Democrats’ interest in giving illegals citizens is on the record and can’t be dismissed. In years past, the left often insisted that Republicans were “conspiracy theorists” for believing the end goal of unlawful immigration was citizenship for these lawbreakers.

Now, Democrats like Schumer are just coming out and admitting this was the plan all along. They’re justifying it by citing work shortages and declining birth rates. Though no matter how the left tries to present the situation to Americans, they’re doing exactly what conservatives have long accused them of.

The idea that illegal immigrants should be given citizenship is not only an insult to American citizens. It’s also an insult to migrants who followed our country’s immigration laws and came here the right way. Furthermore, if the United States government starts handing out citizenship to folks who hop the southern border, why should anyone else bother with adhering to immigration laws?

Rolling out the red carpet to illegals and rewarding them for violating our nation’s rules is a mess. It will backfire and create even more problems as our country already struggling under Democrats’ leadership.

This Will Attract Even More Illegals

As Elon Musk pointed out, people can no longer deny that Democrats want to make illegals US citizens. Remember, if the left gets its way on this, it will lead to even more migrants flooding the southern border.

The United States has immigration laws for a reason. We have rules and protocols for anyone crossing the border or attempting to enter the country. Many people are turned away for national security (and other) reasons. Though if word gets out that America is granting citizenship to foreigners who break the law, this country will become a magnet for more illegal entries.

Border Patrol agents have struggled enough with this over the past several years. Thanks to inaction from the Biden administration, these agents are largely overwhelmed as they try to manage thousands of migrants sneaking into the country.

Giving Illegals Citizenship is Part of a Larger Agenda

In the event that illegal immigrants receive US citizenship, they’ll become eligible to vote in our elections. Of course, this is what Democrats wanted all along.

As the left continues to destroy our economy, public safety, and other facets of daily life with failed policies, they’re losing the support of the American public. We’ve all seen this in polls that show Biden losing to Trump in November.

Democrats know if they manage to get illegals citizenship, they’ll undoubtedly vote blue. This would then create a whole new voter base for the left to use as vehicles to remain in power. Already, certain cities in Vermont and New York have started letting non-citizens cast ballots in local elections.

The left cannot deny what everyday folks are witnessing before our very eyes. If Democrats are not voted out in November, if they hold onto or further expand power, they will undoubtedly move closer to rewarding illegal migrants with US citizenship.

Americans who don’t want this to happen have the power to vote accordingly in five months. This means not just voting out Joe Biden, but also voting out the Democrats and RINOs who back him in Congress. All of these individuals have made it clear that power - rather than the best interests of the United States - is what matters to them most of all.

Citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot happen without everyday people paying a very steep price. This outcome will lead to more voters for Democrats, while ensuring fewer jobs and less public safety for Americans. The stakes could not be higher in 2024.