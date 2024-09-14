Do we ban social media? Even if its TikTok? Freedom of speech is paramount. Does it matter if it’s a platform that’s touting misinformation? There’s a big push to ban TikTok from Big Government, but there is a level of indoctrination happening on TikTok that’s brainwashing kids into wokism, LGBTQLMNOP craziness and generally dumbing down Americans on political issues. Interestingly enough, the most banned TikTok videos are often the ones that are actually intelligent and which explain sometimes complicated political views or little-known U.S. and world history. You certainly can’t criticize China, though, or speak the truth about much else.

The algorithms on TikTok deny freedom of speech and a report written by Network Contagion Research Institute titled The CCP Digital Charm Offensive: TokTok’s Role in Genocide Denial and the Algorithmic Indoctrination of Gen Z specifies just how.

But let’s look at TikTok in the broader sense of social media as a tool to promote government agendas.

Palestine and Israel on TikTok and Social Media

Without choosing a political side, we can all agree that the perpetual war machine created by Blackrock, Vanguard, and a few other elite entities is causing the world to spiral toward an unsustainable future. The pro-Israel super PACS that buy out most of our politicians notwithstanding, TikTok pushes anti-Israel sentiment such that more than 3.6 billion posts support Palestine and only 225 million posts support Israel, with largely a Gen Z audience. Multiple sources confirm this trend.

People like George Soros then fund the propaganda for other side of the war. It’s essentially an endless racket. These characters work with the Deep State to overthrow governments, install their puppet masters, and then rape and pillage an entire nation. John Perkins, former CIA operative details these decades-long shenanigans in Confessions of an Economic Hitman.

All the while, Hezbollah is girding on Israel and Lebanon toward war in social campaigns paid for by other special interest groups, and it’s been proven that pro-Israel interests used fake social media accounts to garner support for the devastation happening in Gaza. The fake social media accounts targeted Democratic politicians with their rhetoric, with people like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y. and Senator Raphael Warnock from Georgia, urging them to continually fund the Israel war.

Or ewe can look at similar tactics used to promote the Ukraine war, or the Afghanistan war, or the many other wars we’ve wasted lives and countless trillions on.

Social media is a tool of propaganda, Propaganda, once spread, opens the door to war, and forces people into being complicit while they are literally stolen from to fund the war machine. If our children are acculturated to give up bodily sovereignty through a sex change decided for them by woke teachers in California, or governments with known pedophiles with an agenda that has nothing to do with allowing children to grow up in a safe environment with Holy ideology, that also want to take rights away from parents, and you do this for an entire generation, you destroy the social fabric that allows righteousness and strength to prevail.

How Wars are Really Funded

For the few who are aware of history, and how WWII was really funded, the current social media wars meant to brainwash the youth of America, weaken their minds, dumb them down, and make them gullible sheep is right in line with what happened just prior to WWII. Tucker Carlson touches on this little-known history briefly in a recent episode on X. For a brief dive into shocking truth, it was American corporations that funded Hitler’s war. Companies like Ford’s German subsidiary, ATT, Colgate, and others.

The Weimar culture led to the rise of nationalist socialism, and this created the environment for someone like Hitler to take power. To quote a solid historian, “The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), with its roots in the laboring classes, was the strongest political force from 1919 to 1932.”

TikTok and the True Enemy

So is TikTok the true enemy? You can bet China has its own operatives, favors algorithm that push their agenda, and likely target the U.S. since we’re their biggest competition on the world stage for power and prestige. Large scale surveys prove that they asses the psychological impact of certain manipulation tactics used on the site, but so does every other social media outlet. Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted he altered entire algorithms to promote the COVID vaccine, now a known bioterror weapon developed by the Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies.

Is Tiktok altering the perceptions and world view of Gen Z? You bet it is, the same way half the nation thought people refusing to wear masks or lose their business by refusing people during forced lockdowns, or taking a vaccine that wasn’t tested was crazy was completely squashed from algorithms on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media outlets.

Radio Free Asia reports that content on TikTok is either amplified or suppressed based on its alignment with the Chinese government, and Mike Gallagher writes that TikTok is digital Fentanyl for young Americans, but ask yourself this. . .

Are our U.S. based social media platforms, with little exception, any different?