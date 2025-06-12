Over the years, there’s been a lot of propaganda surrounding how much blue states supposedly support their red counterparts. Federal contributions and defense spending are frequently cited as examples; though there’s a lot more to the equation.

For starters, the populations of blue states are declining as they become increasingly uninhabitable. Between rising crime rates, insane living expenses, and a rapidly growing homelessness crisis, fewer people want to call places like California and New York home.

That’s why there’s been a surge of new residents relocating to places like Texas and Florida. Businesses are also following suit, largely due to blue states’ policies that punish innovation and entrepreneurship with burdensome regulations.

Red states aren’t just better places to live, though. They also generate most of America’s food supply, manufacturing plants, critical military bases, and more.

Money from red states is also repeatedly funneled into blue states’ welfare programs, corrupt unions, and other wasteful expenditures. Worse yet, there’s an agenda at work to make it even easier for these Democrat run communities to keep robbing Republicans blind.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie recently addressed this on X.

A New Version of Money Laundering

In real time, the establishment is working to swindle money from red states to blue states by messing with the SALT deduction. In a nutshell, this looks like approving major surges of deductions for state taxes that apply to federal returns.

If something like this were to transpire, red states with lower taxes would see more of their money going to high tax states like New York and California. Suffice it to say, Americans who live in Republican states shouldn’t be forced to pay for Democratic leaders’ failures.

Blue states, over the years, have repeatedly sought bailouts for their fiscal disasters. Endless spending comes with horrible consequences and there’s no big return on investment waiting at the finish line.