Despite the reputation that precedes him, Bill Gates is far from being a benign philanthropist with a knack for business. Over the years, this is how the mainstream media wanted us to perceive him. Yet, this polished image comes with countless cracks.

For one thing, Gates is openly on the record endorsing a globalist, depopulation agenda. Suffice it to say, lowering the number of people alive would require bioweapons, mass genocide, and other murderous tactics. Though a depopulated world is much easier for the elites to control.

Gates has been perhaps most famous for cofounding Microsoft, but many concerning details about him can’t be overlooked. Along with being a proponent of mass depopulation, Gates likewise supports solar geoengineering, a form of sun blocking designed to “prevent global warming.”

Here’s the bottom line: in the beginning, tyrannical people invariably present themselves as good or noble. They always have a justification for committing atrocious acts, each containing promises that a greater good will emerge.

This pattern is witnessed throughout history time and time again.

Thankfully, a growing number of patriots are waking up. We’re seeing beyond the mainstream media’s lies about Bill Gates and who he really is.

One of the people who’s been most vocal about this is none other than GOP Rep. Thomas Massie.

Gates is One of the Most Dangerous People in America