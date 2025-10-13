Whenever Bill Gates puts his name on something, NOTHING good can come from it.

Over the years, Gates has proven to be extremely dangerous, despite efforts to present himself as a people loving philanthropist.

To date, he’s backed a series of disturbing initiatives and agendas.

Chemically blocking the sun

Reducing the global human population

Forcing Americans to eat meat grown in labs

And that’s just what we know about.

Make no mistake: for every scandal that comes out about Bill Gates, plenty more nefarious things are happening behind the scenes.

One of the latest? A company that he threw big money behind, Biomilq, has officially gone bankrupt.

America Just Dodged A Bullet

With Gates’ blessing, Biomilq was working to create phony breast milk that doesn’t come from a woman’s body, but a lab. Babies that rely on breastmilk for nourishment were then going to be given whatever it was that Biomilq conjured up.

Imagine the harm that would come to pass if countless newborns were forced to ingest a lab grown substance as a substitute for breast milk.

This is DIABOLICAL.

Babies don’t have the immune systems or other internal faculties to fight off toxic substances. Could THIS be part of the mass depopulation agenda favored by elites?

Thankfully, even Gates’ financial resources couldn’t save Biomilq from collapsing.

Here’s Where It All Crumbled

This house of cards finally collapsed when Shayne Guiliano, the ex-husband of a Biomilq founder, was accused of stealing and selling company information.

Allegedly, the ex-husband in question photographed top secret company records before trying to make money off them.

From here, Biomilq went after Guiliano in the courts, filing lawsuits to safeguard their intellectual property.

The company was ALWAYS destined to fail, though.

Eventually, extensive legal fees caused by Biomilq’s fight with Guiliano were too much to keep up with.

Selling the company wasn’t an option.

Getting more investors on board wasn’t an option.

Therefore, Biomilq essentially gave up and filed for bankruptcy.

Playing God With Human Biology

Companies like Biomilq weren’t creating lab grown human milk out of the goodness of their hearts. They have much more nefarious agendas in mind.

Control over the masses

More opportunities to regulate people’s daily lives

Greater room to further their mass depopulation agendas

Multiple reports have indicated that milk being manufactured by Biomilq had credible links to cancer. Yet, the mainstream media will never come forward with this information. After all, they don’t think Americans deserve this transparency.

Instead, this company’s bankruptcy has already been presented as a loss to the healthcare industry and general public.

Who knows what other hidden risks would have materialized if Biomilq was able to continue on, totally unchecked?

Don’t Be Shocked If Copycat Companies Emerge

Let’s be clear about one very important thing…

There’s an ongoing effort to replace EVERYTHING natural and normal with artificial counterparts.

Lab grown meats

Lab grown human milk

Blocking the sun

Biomilq may be off the board, but that doesn’t mean Bill Gates and others like him are done. They WILL throw their financial resources behind likeminded companies.

Moving forward, we all have to be careful and aware of the products we’re purchasing. We need to ask where they come from, who created them, and what their motives were.

This is MUCH better than consuming something that’s been contaminated with toxins.

It’s much better than being a human lab rat for mad scientists or elitists to experiment on.

Our food, the weather, and even the breast milk that newborn babies depend upon are all under attack.

Let’s ask ourselves: who has the most money to gain from ripping away healthy, natural resources from the general public?

It’s certainly not everyday Americans like us.