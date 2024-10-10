Over the years, the corruption of big pharmaceutical companies has been at the forefront of many Americans’ minds. Charging astronomically high prices is just the tip of the iceberg. Only a few years ago, these companies were bringing rushed COVID vaccines to market. They did this solely for profit, with no thought to adverse side effects or other issues that people would experience after taking these shots.

At the end of the day, big pharma is in the game for their bottom line. This is made apparent in their operations and efforts to resist any competition that could level the playing field. While many Americans know these companies are malicious, a lot of people don’t realize just how deep the corruption goes.

This is a matter that GOP Rep. Thomas Massie recently drew attention to. The congressman’s revelations should send chills down the spine of every single American.