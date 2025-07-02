Get 75% off for 1 year

The overwhelming majority of Americans found themselves face to face with mRNA vaccines shortly after COVID arrived in the United States. All of this was by design, part of a long game carried out by both big pharma and corrupt government officials.

Gain of function research, funded by crooks like Dr. Anthony Fauci and former National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Francis Collins, paved the way for COVID to spread. Had this virus not been recklessly experimented on in Wuhan, China, it may never have crossed borders.

Sadly, the powers that be didn’t just fund risky, dangerous research. They also worked overtime to manufacture mass panic regarding COVID. These elites wanted everyday folks to be so afraid of this virus that they’d do just about anything.

Enter the experimental mRNA COVID vaccines that wreaked havoc on so many America.

