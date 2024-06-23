In the latest sign of a pending apocalypse, President Biden has threatened American taxpayers with F-15s. Biden stated, "If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line ... guess what? They need F-15s! They don't need a rifle!"

Biden’s F-15 comment refers to the US fighter aircraft used for military action. The insinuation is that domestic rebels who take on the federal government would not succeed with conventional arms. Rather, a revolution would require military-level force including F-15s.

Congressman Massie Responds to Biden’s Threat

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie took Biden’s statement to heart. In response, Massie tweeted, “I would never do this job for nothing but I might do it for the memes: how it started 15 days to slow the spread. how it's going: you'll need an F-16 to stop us.”

The blast back at Biden was fully justified. The president’s comments constitute a mocking of the Second Amendment. An armed revolution using rifles and automatic weapons might be quashed with military might.

Biden crossed the line, taunting an increasingly agitated American public. The president’s comment is inconsiderate of context as we build up toward a dramatic presidential election this fall.

Biden has an Alarming History of Anti-Second Amendment Statements

Take a deep dive into the president’s history Second Amendment quotes and you’ll find he’s anti-gun. Biden is on the record stating the Second Amendment “…doesn’t say that you can own any weapon you want.”

In reality, the Second Amendment does not specify the types of weapons citizens can legally own. The truth that Biden conveniently denies is that it is every citizen’s right to own semi-automatic weapons. Moreover, some states even allow residents to buy flamethrowers mounted on robotic dogs for personal use.

The logic in allowing private citizens to own such weapons is rooted in our nation’s ethos of personal autonomy. Americans have good reason to distrust government as history shows the consolidation of power inevitably leads to tyranny.

Though semi-socialist nations like France and those in Scandinavia are functional at the moment, they won’t last. America has achieved the delicate balance between taxpayers and bureaucrats that most other nations lack. The balance is achieved through moderate taxation and a heavily armed citizenry. In the end, we will still be standing while government-centric nations like Norway and France crumble.

Massie Would Make an Excellent Vice President

Biden’s controversial F-16 remarks were made at a private California home. The president was discussing the issue of gun violence. He made it clear that he believes Americans should not have access to AR-15s.

In contrast, Massie and other conservatives are in favor of minimal gun restrictions. Granted, some changes might be necessary in terms of waiting periods and background checks. The bottom line is Massie and other members of the right are aware that significant firepower will be necessary to battle tyrants. The challenge lies in ensuring those tyrants are from nations abroad instead of our own government here at home.

Listen to the entirety of Biden’s speech and you’ll find he even referenced the famous Thomas Jefferson Tree of Liberty speech. Biden stated, “"You know, I love these guys who say the Second Amendment is — you know, the tree of liberty is water with the blood of patriots.” The president then made the controversial F-16 reference.

The president’s Jefferson reference is ironic considering his regime has become tyrannical. Here’s the uncomfortable truth only those on the right are willing to ponder: a second Biden term has the potential to be a bridge toward neo-feudalism.

Biden’s left has even floated the idea of total government reliance in the form of a Pelosi-designed universal basic income. Though the automation of work might lead to a vouchers system for basic necessities, an armed citizenry is an important counterweight.

Biden’s Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Makes Us Less Safe

Biden argues banning assault weapons would return America to greatness, liberating families to venture into public without fear. However, history shows an increasingly powerful federal government either enslaves taxpayers or kills them.

A populace armed with assault weapons is a strong deterrent against potential invaders. The legacy media conveniently ignores the fact that the military is struggling to meet recruiting quotas. We’ve become a highly feminized, divided nation lacking backbone.

It is time to restore America to greatness. If you are a patriot, take action. Contact the Republican National Committee to express your support for a Trump-Massie ticket.