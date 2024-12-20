In a recent stunning move, President Joe Biden broke his word and issued a pardon for his son, in a move to help protect the Biden crime family from investigations after his term ends.



This move is most stunning because heroes like Julian Assange and Edward Snowden remain unpardoned. Edward Snowden will not likely ever be able to return to the United States. How Assange came to be convicted under the US Espionage Act, as a non-US citizen, is also very troubling.

US presidents have the unquestionable power to issue pardons during their last weeks in office, and Biden may be able to make some revolutionary pardons in the coming weeks. It is time to move away from the pardons for me and not thee model.

In a sweeping bipartisan move, Massie recently partnered with James McGovern to urge Biden to pardon Julian Assange. Biden has been the antithesis of a free speech champion, and his term has been a political trainwreck. However, he has recently been crossed by the deep state and has the power to issue any pardon he sees fit in the coming weeks. A full pardon of Julian Assange, whether from Biden or Trump, is not out of the question in 2025.

Massie Calls for Biden to Pardon Assange