This morning Classy Massie was particularly disgusted by the pardon of J6 Committee member Liz Cheney.

Cheney infamously screamed bloody murder over who was supposedly asking for pardons.

Turns out she was asking for a pardon the entire time.

Always a champion of health choice — Massie has been a major advocate for making your own personal decisions on everything from raw milk to vaccines.

This is why it's particularly bothersome that as new information comes to light about the efficacy of Covid vaccines we see criminals like Fauci getting pardoned by the Biden Administration.

Massie has long been calling for Fauci's firing and arrest.

Here we see Sassy Massie making a witty retort to Fauci’s ridiculous claim that he IS the science.

Flunky Fauci’s “science" has only led to massive health problems in Americans that continue to get worse.

It appears Big Pharma’s mRNA COVID-19 injections are compromising the heart and also causing circulatory system damage

Freedom-lovers throughout the country were demonized for refusing to roll up their sleeves for Big Pharma jabs. It appears those libertarians were correct.

New test results that show mRNA shots harm the heart were recently made public.

Bret Weinstein was famously fired from leftist Evergreen University for not supporting a no white people day on campus.

He has always stood against the status quo.

In this case, he's calling out the failures of forcing mRNA vaccines on an unwilling populist.

Big Pharma’s mRNA Technology is Inherently Flawed

The mRNA abbreviation is short for messenger RNA. RNA is an acronym for ribonucleic acid, a molecule that facilitates the production of proteins necessary for the human body to function. Protein is the building block of all life forms.

The mainstream media, the Biden administration, and Big Pharma sang the praises of mRNA technology in unison amidst the pandemic. New test result data reveals mRNA COVID-19 shots damage the human heart.

The findings indicate the mRNA platform as a whole is fundamentally flawed. It also appears that the use of mRNA jabs’ spike proteins worsen the damage to the heart.

Compounding the impact on the heart is the fact that the mRNA jabs rolled out by Big Pharma also damage the circulatory system. Such damage results regardless of the specific protein carried by the mRNA payload. The somewhat surprising twist is that the harm does not require the presence of a spike protein to damage the body’s organs.

Test results also indicate circulatory damage is not the result of the presence of the COVID virus in the human body. Rather, it is the clot shot that is almost certainly at fault. In the spirit of honesty, it must be noted that the act of injecting an IV into a patient’s arm has the potential to exacerbate the damage all the more.

The Pharmaceutical Industry Colluded With Government to Harm Americans

The test results linked above exemplify Big Pharma’s collective negligence. The industry’s shortsighted mRNA shots should not have been injected into the human body.

Ideally, the entirety of those shots would have been pulled from potential use before injection. The federal government should also prevent their continued use today and across posterity.

mRNA jab technology should be temporarily paused until the pharmaceutical industry can prove the technique is safe. Gene therapies using mRNA are not suitable for medicine, be it in the form of a jab or another method.

Moreover, the mRNA technique should not be used when growing crops or producing other food.

Nanotechnology is Still a Work in Progress