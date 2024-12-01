If it seems like the left has fully pivoted to authoritarianism, it is because it has. Leftists want us to take government-mandated injections, cover our faces with masks, and pay exorbitant taxes.

The political left is now pushing for mandatory edible vaccines. Though edible vaccines might seem more appealing than injections, there is a chance they will be even more toxic.

The Dems’ Plan to Force Vaccines Down Our Throats

If Biden and Harris have their way, the nation’s food supply will be tainted with transgenic edible vaccines. Transgenic refers to alteration through the transfer of genes.

In other words, the left has commissioned scientists to diabolically orchestrate genetically altered foods as jab replacements.

The most alarming aspect of the new edible plant vaccines is that your tax dollars paid for their creation. Our tax dollars were given to University of California, Riverside scientists to study whether it is possible to convert edible plants into mRNA vaccines. It looks like the scientists were successful.

A Potentially Dystopian Future Awaits

We might not be far away from an era in which one plant can generate sufficient mRNA to vaccinate a human being. The scientists have tested the method using lettuce, spinach, and other vegetables. The Dems’ hope is that such edible vaccines can be grown by everyday people in home gardens.

It is also possible that there will be government-funded fields of plant vaccines. The question is whether a totalitarian state will emerge to force those plants on the taxpaying public.

At the moment, such transgenic edible plants are used to vaccinate livestock. It might not be long until we are considered human livestock.

Our Tax Dollars are Being Used to Poison Us

A $460 billion spending bill includes language detailing how funds will be diverted to edible mRNA vaccine research. In other words, we are paying to fund research that will eventually poison us through edible vaccines. There is a chance those edible vaccines will be even more toxic than mRNA jabs.

The omnibus spending bill including the language pertaining to edible vaccines has been passed by the House of Representatives. The irony is that the vote contradicts a previous House vote when lawmakers unanimously voted to not permit the funding.

Thomas Massie is Speaking Out

Massie, a Republican Representative from Kentucky, is one of the few sounding the alarm about transgenic edible plant vaccines. Massie spearheaded the effort to prevent the funding of the edible plant vaccine research.

The problem is few other lawmakers are courageous enough to speak out in unison with renegades like Massie.

“The House voted unanimously to stop funding transgenic edible plant vaccines, but that prohibition was left out of the new omnibus. So your taxpayer dollars will be funding edible plant vaccines, if the enormous spending bill passes this week. Not good!” – Thomas Massie

Massie conducted an interview with The Defender in which he noted that the omnibus voted on had in excess of 600 earmarks. Earmarks are dedicated funding for specific projects.

According to the Kentucky Representative, leadership omitted his popular amendment as it would have put a halt to certain member’s favored projects.

Vaccinated Plants are Bad for the Food Supply and Humans

Massie introduced the amendment in the autumn of 2023 upon learning the feds funded a California effort to grow mRNA vaccine-laced lettuce. According to Massie, the National Science Foundation spent $500,000 on the research project.

Massie, a farmer and nature-lover, insists mRNA-laden plants will inevitably cross-pollinate. The pollen from such modified plants will inevitably move through the wind to additional crop fields. In other words, vaccinated plants are bound to contaminate other plants and subsequently, people.

The last thing we need is for our food supply to be tainted with myriad vaccines resulting from unintentional cross-contamination. As Massie pointed out, researchers attempted to grow vaccines in corn to prevent pig diarrhea two decades ago. The field was converted for soybean growth yet corn inevitably sprouted.

The vaccinated corn left kernels that mixed with soybeans, contaminating 500 bushels. In total, half a million bushels were eventually contaminated, resulting in massive food waste.

Bodily Autonomy is the Overarching Theme

The moral of the story is that government and agribusinesses should not decide whether the public is vaccinated. The bodily autonomy argument is applicable to vaccines.

You and only you should decide whether you are vaccinated.