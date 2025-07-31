How could the Federal Reserve, the powerhouse behind the world's reserve currency, make obtuse mistakes that many other global Central Banks avoided?

George Orwell often discussed the stupidity of self-proclaimed intellectuals.

“Some ideas are so stupid, only intellectuals believe them.”

Members of the Federal Reserve, such as Powell and Yellen, live inside an intellectual bubble that makes them disconnected from the real economy. They are still drunk off their alleged success from previous QE policies, representing a typical case of hot-hand fallacy.



Their immoral policies have destroyed the purchasing power of the middle class year after year, and these clowns continue to run unchecked under the guise of their supposed independent status. Despite these intellectual shortcomings, Powell continues to maintain one of the world’s most powerful positions.

Fortunately for individuals like Powell, stupidity is not illegal. Until recently, there was not much we could do except hope for libertarian politicians to introduce legislation to audit and end the Fed. However, Powell has come under fire for a lot more than his addled macroeconomic takes.

Powell is currently under investigation for perjury, a move that could strip him of his power and hopefully serve as a pretext for the federal government to further investigate the immorality of the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve has shown us time and time again that it is not worthy of the power it holds and that it is a poor steward of our resources.

Jerome Powell Exposed for His Scams and Lies

Every American should be outraged at the Fed for claiming that the transition was inflationary, only to turn around and implement policies that caused an inflationary wave in the United States.

It should come as no surprise that elites so disconnected from the real economy would also have other skeletons in their closet.



Jerome Powell is currently under investigation for fraud, which could cause him to be quickly replaced.

More importantly, will this finally serve as the ammo needed for the federal government to truly dethrone the Federal Reserve banking system?



Jerome Powell is arguably one of the most powerful men in the country, who has not had to answer to the public sector for years. Allegations of this proportion are yet another sign that the Fed needs to be audited, gutted, and reshaped, assuming we even decide to keep it.



Ron Paul has made the perfect suggestion for a new Fed Chairman.

The other massive area of concern with Jerome Powell is his massive economic incompetence, which, although it is not illegal, has still been a massive thorn in the US economy.



Trump has also left no stone unturned in exposing Powell’s dishonesty and incompetence, piling on him regarding both of these previously mentioned points.

The timing is perfect. Nobody was able to fire Powell or go after the Fed in recent years, despite its disastrous track record under the Biden crime administration.

Revealing fraud at this level would be a positive step towards dethroning the Fed and bringing credibility back to American central banking. Bills such as Audit the Fed could quickly become bipartisan no-brainers if Jerome Powell is formally convicted of fraud.



The DOJ is Going After Powell



The DOJ is currently going after Jerome Powell for his alleged fraud in the construction process of the new Federal Reserve building. Recent updates from Powell show that the costs will be substantially above budget and that he may have engaged in wasteful, lavish spending practices.



Despite all of these accusations, Powell is insistent that he has been a good steward of public resources.

“We take seriously the responsibility to be good stewards of public resources, and we have taken great care to ensure the project is carefully overseen since it was first approved by the Board in 2017."

Seven years have passed, and this project has still not been completed. Construction costs have soared due to inflation, which is 100% a product of the Fed’s incompetence. This is a very bad look for the Fed, as it shows a lack of planning and financial dishonesty.



Luna has gone after Powell for dishonest statements that he made under oath, regarding the lavish spending of the Federal Reserve.

"On June 25, 2025, Chairman Powell provided testimony under oath before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs regarding the renovation of the Federal Reserve’s Eccles Building. In his statements, he made several materially false claims.”

Jerome Powell is a fraud who has no remorse for lying to the government while under oath. Anytime the government goes after the Fed, they try to dodge the bullet by asserting that the Fed is independent. Jerome Powell has also conveniently brought up the Fed’s independence as a tool to help him avoid being fired.

However, the clock is ticking for Powell, who is poised to face the consequences of his disastrous economic policies and dishonesty regarding the Fed’s new construction project.



As always, Trump has taken a very powerful and unconventional approach by visiting the Fed site directly and clashing with Powell, displaying how the Fed was behind schedule and was exceeding its budget.



Trump bluntly pointed out that, based on his experience as a real estate developer, it would be common to fire a project manager who went over budget. Elites like Powell should not be exempt from the consequences of reality. If he is incompetent, dishonest, and commits fraud, he deserves to suffer the consequences, just like any other private sector employee would.





Jerome is the Worst of Everything



Jerome Powell believes that he can’t be removed by the government, even after his trainwreck policies and dishonesty. He believes that he is an independent god who is above the law, and that he can’t be fired after setting fire to all of the principles of Econ 101 courses.



Anyone with Jerome Powell’s skill set in the private sector would have been fired years ago. He has no right to claim he is independent, as he wouldn’t have the intellectual chops and morality needed to sustain a high-level position in the private sector.



The Federal Reserve needs to be massively overhauled, as it has failed the American public for decades. If we do decide to keep the Fed, it needs to be audited, and we need to install a competent and moral leader who will be accountable to the American public, since the Fed’s policies greatly impact the real economy and health of the American middle class.



The incompetence and arrogance of Jerome Powell are yet another sign that our government made a massive mistake in 1913 by creating the Federal Reserve, which is run by economically illiterate scam artists like Powell.



Hopefully, his dishonesty under oath will be enough to bring Powell down and help us find a new leader of the Fed for the time being. In the long run, the American public needs to be honest about the fact that the Federal Reserve never should have been created. The real enemy of the American middle class is not greedy corporations, but the blind architects of our monetary policy, the Federal Reserve banking system.