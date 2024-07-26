Bannon's Ridiculous Prison Sentence is a Complete Joke
These witch trials show a complete lack of justice
2024 has been a year of desperation for the DNC, as they have had to resort to launching politically motivated attacks in attempts to secure a victory in this upcoming election.
Steve Bannon, who has been resisting subpoena requests for years, began serving his jail sentence this month. He has successfully held his ground and is willing to go to prison to delegitimize the Jan. 6 Committee and the recent political attacks on Donald Trump.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Classy Thomas Massie to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.