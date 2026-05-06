We need representatives who truly understand what liberalism means and will act accordingly.

Fake libertarians often pose as champions of limited government and liberty. However, their actions reveal that they are merely pretending to be something they are not. They support big government policies including endless wars and massive amounts of debt. They also support policies which infringe upon the second amendment.

These fake libertarians do not support liberty, but rather seek to use liberty as an excuse to expand the power of the federal government. This must stop now.

Massie to the Rescue

Thomas Massie is a genuine representative of liberty. He believes in limited government and represents Kentucky with a steadfast commitment to the Constitution.

Massie is known throughout the country for being willing to take unpopular positions to uphold his oath of office. His unwavering commitment to liberty makes him a target of those who oppose liberty and want to see it destroyed.

There are many examples of Massie’s commitment to liberty. One example is his willingness to fight against wasteful government spending. In fact, Massie has led efforts to put amendments to appropriations bills requiring Congress to go on record approving specific funding items.

Massie wants transparency in the budget and will not approve anything that increases taxes or spending.

Another way Massie defends liberty is through his work on intelligence reform. He has fought tirelessly to ensure that the federal government cannot spy on American citizens without proper oversight and approval. As a result of his efforts, he has been targeted by those who support the current system of secret surveillance.

Massie works tirelessly to defend the Second Amendment. While many politicians claim to support the right to bear arms, few actually do. Massie supports every aspect of the Second Amendment. He opposes red flag laws and other forms of gun control and has cosponsored legislation to prohibit President Trump from using executive action to restrict firearms ownership.

Walking the Walk After Talking the Talk

Some politicians may talk about liberty and the Constitution but they will ultimately vote to increase the size of government and limit personal freedoms.

As the election season heats up, it is essential that voters carefully evaluate each candidate’s position on liberty and the Constitution.

Voters should ask themselves two simple questions before casting their ballots. Those questions? Paid subscribers have access below.