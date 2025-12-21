Ana Kasparian Calls out Israeli Connections to Epstein

Get 60% off for 1 year

Many Americans are now wondering just how many US politicians and members of the business community were deeply involved with Epstein, and why our government is going to such great lengths to cover it all up.



Why are there so many individuals with suspicious ties to Epstein? Is this being used as ammunition by other bad actors to influence our foreign policy actions?



There is some nefarious reason that the Epstein files have not been released. It’s not about protecting the victims or ensuring that everything is done in an accurate manner.



We all know that many of our politicians are bought and controlled by their corporate masters and other deep state puppets. But now it is evident that foreign intelligence also likely has dirt on members of our government, and is using this position to control our foreign policy.

Anyone who attempts to uncover the truth about the inconvenient and corrupt state of our US government is ridiculed, slandered, called a conspiracy theorist, or silenced. They are attempting to oust US politicians like Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who make a strong stand for this topic.



The American public deserves to know the truth. We deserve to know that the politicians we elect are morally pure and not being blackmailed by foreign governments.



Ana Kasparian has been one of the strong and unwavering voices who has been pushing for the truth about the Epstein files and the compromised state of our government.

Ana Calls out the Epstein Scandal and Israel’s Ties to Epstein