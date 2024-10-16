Over the past several years, it’s become abundantly apparent that we the people can’t trust various three letter agencies. They each claim to be working for the common good, but the facts reveal otherwise. Whether it’s the FBI, CDC, or WHO, all of these organizations have been proven to be corrupt. They’re not above persuasion from outside influences or looking the other way on major problems.

Of course, you won’t find this information out from the mainstream media. Any person who so much as questions “the experts” often becomes targeted with gaslighting, personal smears, and attacks against their character. With the mainstream media working hand in hand with Democrats, the corruption is only getting worse.

Here in the United States, we’re told that we can trust our food supply due to agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These groups are tasked with making sure that people don’t consume substances that can have adverse health impacts. Though a recent Senate testimony shows the FDA is doing precisely the opposite of this.

Every American Deserves to Know What’s at Stake

On X, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie drew everyone’s attention to the Senate testimony of Vani Hari. The New York Times bestselling author and food activist spoke about various neurotoxins and other harmful additives that are permitted in American foods, yet banned in places like Europe.