In today’s America, our national debt stands at over $36 trillion, while continuing to increase with each passing minute. This amounts to over $106,000 for each person.

A deficit of this magnitude comes with serious consequences as well. Weakening the US dollar is just the tip of the iceberg. With a $36 trillion national debt, America is more vulnerable to economic turmoil, rising inflation, and growing interest rates.

This doesn’t bode well for the middle class, which has taken several serious hits over the years. Far too many people are struggling because their wages won’t keep up with inflation.

As all this happens, fiscal conservatives in Congress keep sounding the alarm, warning that now is the time to reduce spending. Money doesn’t grow on trees and there will be no magic return on investment to offset the consequences of wasteful expenditures.

One of the most outspoken congressional leaders drawing attention to this issue is none other than GOP Rep. Thomas Massie. In late May, Massie stressed that it’s time to reduce spending now, rather than kicking the can down the road.

Writing Checks We Can’t Cash

For far too long, this country’s federal leaders indulged spending impulses, with promises that it would all pay off. We now know this path isn’t sustainable moving forward.

A new piece of legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill just renewed the debate about how the national government handles funds. While the bill promises to pass tax cuts and make life easier for everyday people, there are some contentious points also.