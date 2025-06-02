As we speak, the United States’ national debt stands at over $36 trillion and it’s climbing with every second. We need to drastically reduce this, otherwise, inflation and living expenses will keep spiraling, all while the American dollar’s value depletes.

Elected officials who are big on wasteful spending have all sorts of excuses for it. Some claim that it’s vital to send money abroad for the sake of backing our allies. Others allege blowing money on various expenditures is a long game that’ll reap a high return on investment later.

We’ve been down all of these roads before. Yet, time and time again, we see high spending is a disaster. It’s simply not sustainable, but it is hurting the middle class and making everyone suffer.

On X, Rep. Thomas Massie drew attention to not just federal spending itself, but the disastrous impact it's had on America over the long term.

Suffice it to say, we’re at a crossroads. This country will either put an end to treating the US dollar like monopoly money or we’ll spend ourselves off a cliff.

It’s Time to Get Real About Our Current Situation

Over the past 20 years, America’s national spending amounted to about 20% of our gross domestic product (GDP). Drawing attention to this on X, Rep. Thomas Massie noted the clear dangers of this pattern progressing, which we’ve all seen over the years.

At the height of COVID, our national spending increased to about 30% of the total GDP. Today, it stands at 23%, but that’s still well above where it should be.