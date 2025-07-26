Not too long ago, the word of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was treated as gospel. Years ago, very few Americans questioned the CDC or believed that it had ulterior motives in making certain medical recommendations.

Suffice it to say, that’s all changed…and because of the CDC itself. When COVID came to the United States in 2020, this agency was instrumental in advocating for various restrictions. The CDC also promised Americans that COVID vaccines were effective, safe, and guaranteed to end virus transmission.

Of course, COVID vaccines proved to be the opposite of safe and effective. Moreover, the millions of people who received these shots continued to not just spread, but also catch, the virus.

As all this transpired, the CDC was virtually nowhere to be found. Not once did the agency emphatically admit it was wrong or issue a public apology.

In fact, anyone who looks up CDC recommendations will see they’re still advising Americans to accept even more shots of the COVID vaccine. Thankfully, the majority of this country is wide awake and no longer taking cues from a compromised agency.

A Turn in the Right Direction

On X, Mary Talley Bowden, the founder of Americans For Health Freedom, shared some critical information. 80% of the American people have declined to get annual injections of the CDC recommended mRNA and Novavax shots.

Currently, the CDC wants anyone who is six years old and up to receive these vaccines. Never mind the fact that mRNA shots are credibly linked to irreversibly changing the immune system.

Many people who got mRNA vaccines now suffer from compromised immune systems that don’t fight off illnesses. As a result of this, these folks are sicker, more susceptible to diseases, and struggling to bounce back from things like the common cold.

