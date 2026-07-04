250 Years of American Independence

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Two hundred and fifty years ago this week brave men declared independence. They risked everything for liberty.

Today the republic faces real threats. Trillions in debt. Endless foreign wars. Elite secrecy. Weakened constitutional limits.

Thomas Massie defended those same principles for 14 years in Congress. He voted no on bloated spending. He challenged undeclared wars. He demanded full Epstein file transparency.

His primary loss changes nothing about the ideas. Movements survive setbacks. Principles outlast politicians.

What does independence mean now? Reject Washington solutions for every problem. Restore congressional war powers and spending control. Demand equal justice and full disclosure. Choose fiscal restraint over more debt.

Massie reminded us the Constitution is not optional. The founders demanded vigilance. We must do the same.

This Independence Day is a call to renew that fight. Support independent voices. Question power. Defend self-government.

The flame of 1776 still burns. Keep it alive.

1776 Liberty Sale: 25% off forever on annual subscriptions through July 4.

Join those carrying liberty forward for the next 250 years.

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