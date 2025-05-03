Classy Thomas Massie is bringing the raw news to your email. Please consider upgrading your subscription so we can conrtinue bringing you this newsletter.

Scientists are fond of saying birds are our closest link to dinosaurs. The fascinating little creatures are a form of free entertainment, yet they are now in peril.

The Biden administration exacerbated the problem with the killing of 100+ million of the animals.

The problem is those poor birds were perfectly healthy. Thomas Massie is highlighting the issue to draw attention to the Democrats’ missteps and the threat to our food supply.

Bird Flu Control Gone Awry

The Biden administration’s attempt to halt the spread of bird flu has backfired in a big way. Biden’s team killed millions of the poor animals despite the fact that they were not stricken with the flu.

The premature killing of the birds was completely unnecessary and symbolic of the Biden administration’s shortsightedness.

The apparent logic in ending the birds’ lives is that doing so would have the potential to prevent the halt of the virus.

In the end, the diabolical destruction of birds only ended up hiking egg prices even higher.

Thomas Massie and the Trump Administration Want Answers

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt is now calling out the Biden administration for its mishandling of the bird flu saga. Leavitt insists the mass killing contributed to the egg shortage.

The lack of eggs is sending the cost of the nutritional staple higher and higher with each passing day.

Thomas Massie, a farming genius inventor, has chimed in on the issue on the X platform. Massie is one of many questioning whether it made sense to kill perfectly healthy birds.

